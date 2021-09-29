Mumbai Police Band plays 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' from Karma, leaves netizens with 'goosebumps'; WATCH

If there is any state Police force that is the most in sync with pop culture, it is Mumbai Police. From their quirky ways to create awareness about COVID 19 protocols to hilarious posts about people breaking rules, Mumbai Police keeps the internet engaged and impressed with their activity. Even their police band has earned a lot of praise from netizens in recent times and now, a new video is going viral of the 'Khaki Studio.' In a new video of Mumbai Police Band, the cops can be seen playing a song from the 1986 film Karma.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Mumbai Police shared a video in which the police officers can be seen playing the tune of 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' from Karma. The cops could be seen expressing their love for the nation through the tunes of the popular song from the 80s. They all seemed to be in sync with each other and managed to nail the tune perfectly as they played together. Sharing the video, Mumbai Police Instagram handle wrote, "Aye Watan Tere Liye | Khaki Studio | Karma | Mumbai Police Band.Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge. Aye Watan Tere Liye! #KhakiStudio elevates the patriotic spirit with a pleasing rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye from Karma."

Click HERE to see the video

As soon as Mumbai Police handle shared the video, netizens began praising them in the comment section. A user wrote, "Loved it Indian army la salam and also Maharashtra police." Another wrote, "Bombay Police.. Everyday, y'all be givin' us reasons to be proud of y'all! And it just makes me more & more happy. #KhakiStudio is such a nice thing that y'all have initiated.. I love it. I appreciate the art, the talent, the love for music that our forces possess!" Another wrote, "My Salute to Mumbai Police Band.. Jay Hind.."

This is not the first time a video of the Mumbai Police Band has gone viral. Earlier, they played the theme of James Bond and left netizens impressed. When Money Heist season 5 part 1 premiered, they played the tunes of Bella Ciao and won the hearts of Gen-Z as well.

