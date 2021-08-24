Mumbai Police band plays iconic James Bond theme; Raveena Tandon reacts

Mumbai Police always left netizens amused. They often share a quirky post on social media and try to spread awareness about various things including Coronavirus. Amid the pandemic, they had shared the various post and even warned those people who were not wearing a mask. And recently once again they had won netizens hearts from another amusing video. They shared a video on social media where their band was seen performing the James Bond theme song. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also reacted to the video.

In the video, over 30 police officers were seen playing different instruments. The tune was composed by musician Monty Norman as an ode to him. The Mumbai Police band stunned netizens by their choice of playing the iconic tune from James Bond films. The video has been trending on social media and has created a lot of buzz on social media. Raveena Tandon also called the performance, “Fabbbb”. The video is captioned as ‘This one gets our.” Maximum fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Mumbai police are great”. Another wrote, “Omg this is amazing”. One more has written, “This is just awesome”.