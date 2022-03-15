Mumbai Police band plays Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa; Leaves netizens in awe

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s recent release Pushpa: The Rise has been a rage among the audience. The movie was released in December last year and continues to be the talk of the town. From the superstar’s swag to the songs, everything about the movie has managed to grab the eyeballs. In fact, the social media has been abuzz with posts for one of its song Srivalli which has been going viral these days. While the song is topping the chartbusters these days, Mumbai police have also joined the mania for Srivalli and their style has left the netizens spellbound.

To note, the Mumbai police band is known for their impressive talent with musical instruments and are seen winning appreciation every now and then. And now, they have released a new video wherein the officers of the Mumbai police band were seen playing Allu Arjun’s Srivalli with the help of different musical instruments. The video was captioned as, “#KhakiStudio Rukega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in! #Pushpa #MumbaiPoliceBand #MusicalMondays”. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were in awe of the Mumbai police band and dropped hearts in the comment section. One of the Instagram users took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “Mumbai Police...... Fire hai yeh”.

Check out the video of the Mumbai Police band playing Srivalli here:

Earlier, the Mumbai police band had won hearts after they played Lata Mangeshkar’s popular track, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon and Money Heist song Bella Ciao.

