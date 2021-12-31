Mumbai Police come up with witty advise for citizens regarding New Year celebration; See Post

In India, many state governments have re-imposed restrictions ahead of New Year celebrations owing to the rising number of Omicron cases. New Delhi and Maharashtra are the highest in numbers currently. In Mumbai, BMC has already implemented Section 144 till January 7. The national capital has also issued a yellow alert in the state. Well, amid this Mumbai Police has shared a post with witty advise for citizens regarding the New Year celebration. To note, all outdoor celebrations are banned in Mumbai.

The post reads "Hope you 'sea' the 'link' between our request & your safety!" The place hinted here was none other than the buzzing Bandra - Worli Sealink. The images shared in the post by the Mumbai Police read, "Gateway - of safety-home!" which pointed at Gateway of India, "Go Home, Back Up The Road, Lokhandwala" and "Don't Line up at Marines". The post also mentioned of Chowpatty - the beach hangout where people might crowd to welcome the new year - and read, "Chow-Party, with your family."

As soon as the post was shared, netizens also reacted saying ‘Home party is the best party.” Some also shared GIF images in the comment section.

Take a look here:

Reportedly, Mumbai saw a 46 percent jump in Covid-19 cases after 3,671 new infections were detected on Thursday. Mumbai also reported 190 cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. In a revised order late on Thursday night, the Maharashtra Government announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

Also Read: Maharashtra logs 198 Omicron cases in last 24 hours, 190 infections in Mumbai alone