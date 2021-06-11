Mumbai Police give a witty spin to The Family Man 2's Chellam sir in a post on addiction; Raj & DK love it

Known for their witty sense of humour on social media's trending topics, Mumbai Police has now joined the viral Chellam Sir meme fest. The tweet by Mumbai Police on addiction features The Family Man 2's Chellam Sir and it has evoked a reaction from Raj and DK as well.

Among the most social media-friendly police forces in India, Mumbai Police never leaves an opportunity to use their witty sense of humour on trending topics to send important messages to citizens. Once again, Mumbai Police has won the hearts of social media users by including The Family Man 2's Chellam Sir in a post about drug addiction. The popular character of Chellam Sir from Manoj Bajpayee's show The Family Man 2 has become extremely popular among the viewers. It recently triggered a meme fest where Netizens felt that Chellam Sir could even replace google.

Now, Mumbai Police took to their social media handle to share a special message via Chellam Sir about addiction and it has left netizens in splits. They shared a meme featuring Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 chatting with a citizen asking him about the availability of illegal substances in the city. To this, Chellam Sir is seen replying, "Dial 100 for COD (Cops On Delivery)" The hilarious spin to the addiction post evoked a reaction from creators Raj & DK as well.

Take a look:

Sharing the meme, Mumbai Police wrote, "Free pick-up and timely drop to lockup assured #DontBeEvenAMinimumAddict #SayNoToDrugs #HoshMeinAao." As soon as they shared the post, Raj & DK reacted to it and wrote, "Love our cops for their sense of humour HAT Media team... @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the coolest!Thank you @MumbaiPolice for everything!."

Love our cops for their sense of humour

HAT Media team... @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the coolest!

Thank you @MumbaiPolice for everything! — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 10, 2021

Twitter users also reacted to the meme and loved the sense of humour. A user wrote, "I just need to know who handles Mumbai Police twitter handle. The person is just out standing." Another wrote, "Only Mumbai police can have such sense of humour. Kasa Kay." Another wrote, "Very good meme, especially the wording."

Earlier during the week, UP Police too have their own witty spin to Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 to create awareness about their helpline number. What are your thoughts about the post? Tell us in the comment section.

Credits :Mumbai Police Twitter

