Mumbai Police gives an EPIC reply to a Twitter user who seeks permission to step out amid COVID 19 pandemic

The cyber team of the Mumbai Police is known for sharing sassy tweets and its recent post is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

It’s been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation and it has got us cooped on our respective houses. The deadly virus has affected lakhs of lives so far and the situation continues to exists. Given the widespread of the virus, it is advisable for everyone to stay indoors. In fact, the authorities have also been urging people to stay home as much as possible and follow the COVID 19 protocols to keep the deadly virus at bay while behaving like a responsible citizen.

Amid this, Mumbai police, who is known for its witty tweets, is grabbing the attention after one of the Twitter users sought permission to step out amid the lockdown. It all started after Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police shared a tweet urging people to stay indoors. He captioned the post as, “It's a Hot Sunny Sunday. A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors.” Replying to his tweet, a user wrote, “Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?” To this, the Mumbai Police gave an epic but concerned response and tweeted, “Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety”

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s tweet:

Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety https://t.co/qxIYSkAeNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2021

To note, Maharashtra has been among the hotspots of COVID 19 and has been reporting hundreds of fresh cases every day and Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has been taking stringent actions to curb the widespread of the virus.

