Mumbai Police go the Harry Potter way to raise awareness about wearing masks; Here’s how

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life. The virus had hit the nation last year and ever since then, our approach towards life has changed. Not just we all have been forced to stay indoors for months in order to be safe, hand sanitisers and masks became our permanent companions. And while the two waves have claimed lakhs of lives across the nation, there are reports that the third wave is likely to hit India soon and will be even fatal.

Amid this, the authorities have been urging people to take proper precautions and follow the COVID 19 norms. Interestingly, as the cyber team of Mumbai Police is known for sharing quirky posts on social, it has once again been making heads turn with its yet another quirky post raising awareness about wearing masks. But this time, they went the Harry Potter way and shared a picture of Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley from Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secret wherein he had got a howler. The picture read as, “If you put another toe out of the house without a mask, then you’ll bring the virus straight home!” The cyber team of Mumbai Police captioned the image as, “The mask’s ‘hoping to do some good in the world’ #DeathlyToCovidHallow #DontBeAPrisonerToCorona #ChamberOfSafety #HarryPotterDay”.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s post:

Meanwhile, while authorities have been raising awareness about the deadly virus, life is gradually returning back on track. Not just the public transport is being available for the aam aadmi, but theatres, malls are expected to open soon in the state.

