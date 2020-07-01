Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 till 15 July in city as coronavirus cases see a steady rise

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till 15 July due to rising cases in the city.

With Mumbai's steady rise in coronavirus cases not slowing down any time soon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok has imposed Section 144 in the maximum city till 15 July. Under this, gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places, has been prohibited. Citizens must also refrain from moving or venturing out in groups as per the order.

According to a report in Republic World, the order states, "Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory orders for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere including religious places to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 virus in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai." On Wednesday, the organising committee of the biggest Ganpati mandal in the city, Lalbaughcha Raja, announced that this year the city's biggest Ganpati event will be cancelled. Instead, a blood and plasma donation camp will be set up.

Maharashtra: Section-144 imposed in Mumbai by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/0E09om2y3w — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

While the Maharashtra government is taking several measures to flatten the curve, the number of cases don't seem to reduce. The state has crossed 7,000 deaths and cases now stand at more than 1.50 lakh. As per a report in PTI, as many as 60 Maharashtra Police personnel, including three officers, have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus impacts Ganesh festival in Mumbai as Lalbaugcha Raja gets CANCELLED for the first time

The number of cases in India is now at a staggering 5.85 lakh, with 507 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. This has been the biggest jump in death in a span of 24 hours since the disease first emerged in the country.

Share your comment ×