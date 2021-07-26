Mumbai police’s advisory post about not taking ‘Ricks’ & wearing masks leaves netizens in splits

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world. India is also facing it and has been taking all precautionary measures. The central government is requesting people to wear a mask and maintain social distance. Amid this, the police have also been spreading awareness about wearing a mask and keeping oneself safe. They have been using many ways and among them, most popular is social media. They often share quirky posts and this time also the police have shared which has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The police tweeted on their official Twitter handle, “Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' purpose! #AutoMeThikSafety #TakingOnCorona.” The tweet consists of four pictures and all have messages written on the back of an auto-rickshaw. They are inspired by Bollywood songs. Like one says, “Life is not a race! Mointain safe distance.” Another says, “Sasural Genda Phool. Wear mask, you look beautiphool.” The tweet went viral immediately and also left netizens in splits. They are sharing also from different accounts.

One of the users wrote, “Very creative ideas for awareness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Haha! Ricks,” commented another, “The rule is applied only to the riders and not auto drivers? Location: Andheri link road opposite RTO. Passengers are fined bit no auto drivers.”

In Maharashtra, the lockdown restrictions have been eased down. Shops, Gyms and other places are now open but for a certain time. The government has also increased the number of people attending marriages. From March to April, the state registered many cases of COVID positive.

Also Read: Mumbai Police taking the Harry Potter way to remind people to wear a mask will leave you in splits