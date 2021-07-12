Mumbai Police’s ‘don’t talk to me’ post asking people to stay safe amid pandemic leaves netizens in splits

Mumbai Police once again grabs the eyeballs with its quirky post about wearing a mask amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

It has been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic had first hit the nation and took a massive toll on the normal life. Ever since then, lakhs of people have lost their lives to the deadly virus and the effect is still on. After surviving the two waves of COVID 19, it is reported that the third wave of the deadly virus is expected to hit the nation soon as new variants of the virus have been traced across the country.

Amid this, the authorities are doing everything they can to raise awareness among people to stay safe amid the pandemic. Given the COVID 19 pandemic, it is advised that masks and sanitisers are a must to stay safe from the deadly virus. So, in order to encourage people to take all the necessary precautions and stay safe, Mumbai police has shared a new and intriguing post on social media and it is grabbing a lot of attention. The cyber team of Mumbai Police, which is known for its creative and quirky posts, shared an intriguing advisory about wearing a mask. The video was captioned as, “'Walk away from the talk', stay safe in this pandemic!”

Take a look at the post:

The post has garnered a massive response from the netizens. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Mumbai police at its best. Another user took to the comment section and wrote, “Perfect example sir” while the other one mentioned “Salam Mumbai Police it’s True” and many other also hailed the Mumbai Police for this creative post.

Also Read: UP Police’s innovative post encourages tourists to follow COVID 19 guidelines: Mask Up

Share your comment ×