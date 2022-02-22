Mumbai Police’s Gehraiyaan twist on spreading cyber security awareness is winning hearts on internet

Mumbai Police always creates a buzz on the internet by giving Bollywood twists to spread awareness on public welfare. This time it has again won hearts with the latest post. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police took to their official Twitter handle and shared a popular song Doobey song lines from the movie Gehraiyaan-which is directed by Shakun Batra and was released on February 11. The post is a twist to spread awareness about cybercrime among the citizens. People have also dropped comments.

The post reads, “Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe. #GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime.” The post has gone viral on social media. Well, this is not the first time they have used Bollywood songs or their dialogues. Once they have also used Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The post read, "Vaccine na lagwana is not funny. Vaccine lagwakar mask na pehenna is not funny (Not getting the vaccine is not funny. Not wearing a mask after getting the vaccine is not funny)."

Coming back to today’s post, one of the users wrote, “awesome meme police”. Another wrote, “Aap log bhi gane ka promotion karte ho kya.”

Take a look here:

Talking about Gehraiyaan film, it deals with relationship complexities and also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha Tia (Ananya) Zain, and Karan (Dhairya). The film has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

