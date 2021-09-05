Mumbai Police’s post on Teacher’s Day will make you nostalgic; Netizens react

Today on September 05 marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. But this day is celebrated as Teacher’s Day. The one who shapes our future and life, teachers are role model. They help and guide us towards a better future. Today, social media is abuzz with various kinds of posts celebrating this day. Many big brands, different states police departments have taken to their social handle and shared a post on Teacher’s Day. Mumbai Police has also shared a creative post that will leave you nostalgic.

The post reads, “The sound we 'quite' 'miss' these days.” Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the schools and colleges are closed. It has been almost 1.5 years that classrooms have not been opened. Teachers are teaching online. But still, students miss their classrooms, schools playground. The pandemic has changed the education routine. Exams are also held online now. In many states schools have reopened but many parents are hesitant to send. As soon as they shared the post, netizens dropped nostalgic messages.

One of the users writes, “Dude please introduce the person writing this copy. You deserve your own account.” Another writes, “Nice and simply.”

Surat police also shared a post saying, “Surat City Traffic Police salutes all the teachers who always strive to show us the right direction.” Netflix India too joined in and wished a Happy Teacher’s Day. They shared lessons by the character Professor from the popular show Money Heist. “Bella baith jao, Professor gyaan baant rahe hai. To the professor and all the things he's taught us before,” they wrote.

