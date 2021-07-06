Mumbai Police shares a meme centered around Amrita Rao’s character from Vivah

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in lead.

Over the last one year, the official twitter handle of Mumbai Police has been constantly spreading awareness for the citizens around the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. The handle has kept itself up-to-date with all the twitter trends, ranging from films to dialogues to the viral memes in the digital world. Recently, they took to the micro-blogging site to share the popular Jal Lijiye meme template featuring Amrita Rao’s character from the Sooraj Barjatya directed family drama, Vivah.

The post shares the popular meme template with a twist as instead of water, Amrita’s character is seen offering masks to the people, requesting them to wear it while stepping out of home. An ‘amrit' of an advice to live happily ever after!” reads the caption. The post is complete with the hashtags #PrecautionLijiye, #AdviceGrahanKijiye and #TakingOnCorona. The tweet has gone viral having received multiple responses from the users of digital platform.

The twitter world were amused of how Mumbai Police is winning the meme war on the social media, sharing relevant information with trending topics. Talking of Vivah, it featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead and proved to be a major money spinner at the box-office. It’s among the biggest hits of Kapoor’s career and was a comeback of sorts for Sooraj Barjatya, whose previous directorial, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, was a box-office dud.

The family drama ran riot in the interiors and made Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao a force to reckon with back then, giving them an exposure among a wide section of audience. The film made a comeback to pop-culture recently with multiple memes surfacing around the old school dialogues from the film.

