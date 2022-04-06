Mumbai Police shares a quirky post on ‘Say No To Drugs’: A ‘sparkle’ can derail your life

Drugs addiction is one of the worrisome issues across the nation and our lawmakers and law enforcers always make sure to aware citizens of it. Speaking of which, Mumbai Police, which is known for their savage posts on social media, has come up with yet another quirky post on ‘Say No To Drugs’. Their innovative ways to enlighten and educate their audience cannot be compared. In a recent post on Twitter, they shared a lesson on drugs addiction with a mix of quirkiness.

To impart the message of ‘Say No To Drugs’, they shared a short video on social media. While sharing the video, they wrote, “A 'spark' can derail your life. HoshMeinAao #SayNoToDrugs.”

Take a look:

Previously, they took reference from the famous series The Big Bang Theory to spread awareness on cyber security. In the tweet shared by Mumbai Police, Sheldon can be seen patronising Arthur. ‘But first I think the fact that you use your birthday as your password is embarrassing,’ says Sheldon. Through their innovative tweet, the Mumbai Police urged people to not create obvious passwords which make committing cybercrimes a piece of cake.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had used the reference of the Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’ to impart the message on cyber safety. While sharing the post, Mumbai Police’s social team wrote, “What should you say to 'Anna-onymous' calls asking for your OTP? "I do not have time for this!” #InventingSaferCyberSpace #StayCyberSafe.” They also posted a short video, referring to the snippet from the series, and wrote, “You’re bank a/c to you when you share your OTP with stranger---You are poor.”

