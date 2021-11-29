Mumbai Police shares a quirky post on traffic rules: Drinking and driving will only earn you a ‘Royal' Challan

Mumbai Police is often seen making the best use of contemporary memes. In the past, they had impressed everyone with their creative use of memes and songs to create awareness. Right from wearing masks and sanitising hands to criticising eve-teasing, they have shared quirky posts on all topics. Recently, Mumbai Police again urged people not to ‘drink and drive’. And this time they have shared a post saying that drinking and driving will earn you a royal challan. Drunk driving is a punishable offence in India.

The post mentions ‘Drinking and driving will only earn you a ‘Royal' Challan.’ One of the users wrote, “How to handle twitter handle Mumbai police knows the best suraksha bhi aur sarcasm bhi.” In the past, Mumbai Police had delivered their message through the parody of Hindi songs. They had earlier shared Bollywood dialogue-inspired public service announcements to raise awareness about COVID-19. They used the party songs to promote traffic rules under the campaign.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs is punishable for the first offence with imprisonment for a term of up to six months and/or with a fine which may extend to two thousand rupees.

Take a look at the post here:

Drinking and driving will only earn you a ‘Royal' Challan!#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/J1nGMo6kOP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 29, 2021

To note, any person who has alcohol exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood detected in a test by a breath analyzer is penalised.

Also Read: Mumbai Police urges people to follow COVID 19 protocols as theatres reopen: Picture abhi baki hai