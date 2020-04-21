Mumbai Police shares Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy meme to warn the citizens to not step out

Mumbai Police shared a Gully Boy reference to warn the citizens to not step out on the streets during the lockdown.

The Mumbai Police always finds out a witty way of giving out their messages. Be it for the driving speed limit or anything else, the Mumbai Police page on Twitter never fails to hit the bull's eye with a touch of humour to ease the netizens amidst tough times. In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the country, Mumbai city too is under a lockdown till May 5, in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and Mumbai Police has the most unique ways of urging the citizens to stay indoors.

Just a while ago, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police posted a meme on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy in order to warn the netizens of Mumbai to not step out of their homes. The meme shows a picture of Alia Bhatt as Safeena and it reads, "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown." While the meme is surely funny, the caption put up by Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is even funnier. It read,"Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe."

Check it out:

A few days ago, the Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle posted a meme from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na to urge the citizens to wear masks during the Coronavirus pandemic. They also shared few images of Rosesh Sarabhai played by Rajesh Kumar from the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to give some tips for the citizens to follow amidst COVID-19 outbreak, such as social distancing, washing hands, ignoring fake news and covering mouth while coughing or sneezing.

