Mumbai Police shares a witty message on April Fool’s Day; Urges people to maintain social distance

Amid the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the country, Mumbai Police came with a humorous way to spread the message of social distancing in this crisis situation.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has been taking over the country, a total lockdown has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi until April 14, 2020. The decision was taken in order to curb the spread of the highly transmissible virus in India. In fact, the citizens have been asked to practice social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible. While the government has been taking respective measure to fight this battle against COVID 19, our policemen deserve a special mention who has been serving the country selflessly in this crisis situation as they deal with lockdown violators every now and then.

But Mumbai Police’s recent effort to raise awareness about social distancing among the citizens has been grabbing the eyeballs for all the right reasons. To note, Mumbai Police’s social media department is known for their witty ways to raise awareness among the people. So, on the occasion of April Fool’s day today, they added a twist of humour to their message of social distancing. Mumbai Police tweeted a pic with a caption "Zoom in! We've got a secret message for you." On zooming the photo, there was another message in a small font which read as "That's too close. Don't be a fool, maintain social distance."

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s tweet on social distancing:

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

While the tweet has been hogging the limelight with over 11 thousand likes, Hrithik Roshan also lauded Mumbai Police’s innovative approach and wrote, "Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humour."

On the other hand, Pune Police also shared an interesting tweet raising awareness about ‘Mr Foolhardy’ in the society who is becoming a threat for everyone during the coronavirus outbreak. Giving his description, the cops urge fans to behave responsibly and “don’t be like Mr Foolhardy’.

And now that you know Mr. Fool really well, report if you spot him. #DontBeAFool #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/oQgfKhJNIv — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 1, 2020

For the uninitiated, while the overall cases of coronavirus have crossed the toll of 1600, Maharashtra has been leading the list with 320 positive cases so far. As the Maharashtra government has been taking stringent measures to deal with this grave situation, the citizens are advised to stay indoors and be in home quarantine as of now.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More