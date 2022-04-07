Mumbai Police takes film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's reference to educate citizens on cyber safety

It is undeniable that Mumbai Police’s social media game is strong. Every now and then, they share quirky and savage messages or posts to impart education among the citizens. As we all know, cybercrime is a global issue and our lawmakers and law enforcers keep spreading awareness among the citizens about cyber safety so that they can avoid any cybercrime. Speaking of which, the social media team of Mumbai used a quirky Bollywood reference to impart education on cyber safety on Instagram.

In the post, they took Karan Johar’s movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s reference and shared a scene from the film featuring Kajol as Anjali and Farida Jalal as Dai Jaan. With an aim to share a message on cyber security, they wrote, “Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted. #CyberSafety”

Take a look:

The video garnered lots of views and users appreciated the social media team of Mumbai Police for setting the bar high. A user wrote, “The Best! Take a bow to admin.” Another user commented, “Creativity on point.” A user asked, “How do you guys come up with these puns. OMG.” Similar comments had flooded the comment section.

Previously, they took reference from the famous series The Big Bang Theory to spread awareness on cyber security. In the tweet shared by Mumbai Police, Sheldon can be seen patronising Arthur. ‘But first I think the fact that you use your birthday as your password is embarrassing,’ says Sheldon. Through their innovative tweet, the Mumbai Police urged people to not create obvious passwords which make committing cybercrimes a piece of cake.

