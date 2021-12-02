Mumbai Police takes help of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to remind people to wear masks amid COVID 19

With the COVID 19 pandemic still around, it has been reminded time and again by authorities to follow the precautions and protocols to protect ourselves. Amid this, Mumbai Police has now gone to remind citizens of the state and nation to wear masks properly in a quirky manner. Picking a perfect image from Ranveer Singh starrer 83 trailer, Mumbai Police raised awareness about wearing a mask correctly.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Mumbai Police shared a photo of Ranveer Singh with an angry look from the trailer of 83. Sharing it, the handle captioned, "When you don't wear your mask inspite of '83' million reminders." The hilarious post left netizens feeling relatable and many took to the comment section to laud the thought behind the post. Ranveer's photo as Kapil Dev from the trailer to raise mask awareness amid COVID 19 seemed to have impressed all.

Take a look:

A user lauded the handle and wrote, "What an instagram handle." Another wrote, "Most funny and epic handle on Instagram right now!" Another netizen wrote, "Salute!." The photo went viral on social media and had an impact on people. Previously too, Mumbai Police has used references to trending topics to spread awareness among citizens.

Meanwhile, amid the threat of the new COVID 19 variant, Omicron, several new restrictions have been imposed on travellers who land in Mumbai. From Rapid RT-PCR testing to institutional quarantine for 7 days, the authorities have imposed several restrictions to protect people from the new variant of COVID 19.

