Mumbai Police takes stand for women's safety & posts on cinema being reflection of our society; Netizens react

Mumbai police are these days known for their posts on social media. It is through it they are trying to spread awareness about many things including COVID 19. During the pandemic, they were sharing posts and pictures with one-liners and making people aware of wearing a mask. Apart from this, cops also share song videos on their Instagram handle which has left netizens in awe. However, today, they shared a post on women’s safety and cinema. How it is a reflection of our society?

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Mumbai Police wrote, “Cinema is a reflection of our society - Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene! The post reads “Preeti chunni theek karo”. Another reads, “But I allowed Ayesha to run her business.” There are four liners like this in total. As soon as they shared the post, netizens reacted.

One of the users wrote, “Why don't write something on Potholes, so that #Mumbai ppl can take care while driving. Also u shld give strong mesg to the @mybmc contractors, who are filling these potholes.” Another writes, “Focus on potholes & traffic, not misogyny.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Cinema is a reflection of our society - Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene! #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny#MindYourLanguage#WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/Shro2v9Qvx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 30, 2021

Recently, their video in which the police officers were seen playing the tune of 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' from Karma had gone viral. The cops were seen expressing their love for the nation through the tunes of the popular song from the 80s. Sharing the video, Mumbai Police Instagram handle wrote, "Aye Watan Tere Liye | Khaki Studio | Karma | Mumbai Police Band.Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge. Aye Watan Tere Liye! #KhakiStudio elevates the patriotic spirit with a pleasing rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye from Karma."

