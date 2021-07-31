Mumbai Police takes up Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s scene to raise COVID 19 awareness; Zoya Akhtar reacts

Well, yes the Indian government has started easing restrictions as the country is gradually witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, however, the virus is far from over. Hence, it is important to get ourselves vaccinated against COVID-19. As authorities continue to spread awareness on the importance of vaccination, the Mumbai Police has come up with a humorous yet informative post.

If you regularly follow Mumbai Police on social media, you may have come across their innovative approach to raise awareness. On Saturday, the city cops dropped a creative post to teach people the importance of vaccination and masks amid COVID-19. The department took the help of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) and gave it a twist. They used the scene featuring Hrithik Roshan to share a pandemic-related post. The scene which depicted Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun having a heated conversation with Imraan, essayed by Farhan Akhtar, in front of their friend Kabir Dewan, played by Abhay Deol was used and instead of their original dialogues, Mumbai Police converted them into: “Vaccine na lagwana is not funny, Vaccine lagwakar mask na phena is not funny”. Sharing the hilarious yet informational post, Mumbai Police wrote, “Samjhi Na, Senorita? (Bwoyyys too),”

Take a look:

Mumbai Police post gathered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments. Among others, the image caught none other than Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s director Zoya Akhtar's attention. Zoya dropped a smiley emoticon on it. Some of the interesting comments on the post followed as “Wear mask varna zindagi na milegi dobara, ” “It’s like he is really saying it,” “Well said” and many more.

