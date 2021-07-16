Mumbai Police taking the Harry Potter way to remind people to wear a mask will leave you in splits

Mumbai Police is breaking the internet yet again for taking the Harry Potter way to remind people to wear a mask.

These days, we are constantly reminded to wear masks to keep ourselves safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Every state government and police department is walking an extra mile in taking efforts to make people understand the intensity of the situation and make them understand the importance of wearing a mask. Well, the Mumbai Police always gets their creative streak on and comes out with the best campaigns. Yet again, they are breaking the internet with their new post, which is related to Harry Potter.

This post is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens, especially from fans of the books and film's series. The post features a picture from the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in which Professor Slughorn gives Harry a Felix Felicis, which is also called 'Liquid Luck'. However, in a bid to remind people about the importance of wearing masks, in this picture, the professor hands Harry a mask instead.

Check it out:

The Mumbai Police wrote in their tweet, "A little bit of 'Felix Felicis' and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona!"

The post has already got over 16k likes on its Instagram handle and several comments.

