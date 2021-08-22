Mumbai Police turn to BTS to coax all to get vaccinated for COVID 19: We have taken our dose of 'V', have you?

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic hit the world, the government has been spreading awareness on the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance. Soon after India launched the world’s largest COVID vaccination drive, the government started urging people to get themselves vaccinated in order to mitigate the spread. While the government is trying to control the coronavirus spread, police officials are also working on the front foot.

If you are a regular follower of Mumbai police you must have come across the various quirky yet informative posts. They have been using many ways and among them, the most popular is social media. On August 21, the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai once again shared yet another quirky piece to spread the importance of vaccination and grabbed netizens’ attention. Mumbai Police turned to BTS to coax all to get vaccinated for COVID 19. Sharing the post, Mumbai CP wrote, “We have taken our dose of 'V', have you? Get wiser, go get vaccinated!.”

Take a look:

We have taken our dose of 'V', have you?

Get wiser, go get vaccinated!#GetVaccinated #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/M8B6jZ3EN9 — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 20, 2021

Recently, they had shared a post on the importance of masks even after getting vaccinated. The post said, “Smell the danger of virus! Question those who don't wear mask properly.” The post was in cartoon form which showed two men standing and talking about some smell. One man was wearing a mask and asked another if he smells something fishy? The other man replied why and then the first man replied because your mask is below your nose.

In Maharashtra, the lockdown restrictions have been eased down. Shops, Gyms and other places are now open but for a certain time. The government has also increased the number of people attending marriages.