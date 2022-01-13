Mumbai Police urge people to get vaccinated with a quirky post as COVID 19 cases continue to be on surge

The COVID 19 cases have witnessed a significant surge with the start of the new year 2022 and it has become a matter of concern for everyone. While Delhi and Maharashtra have been recording the highest number of COVID 19 cases, the respective state governments have been taking stringent measures to curb the widespread of the deadly virus and its new variant Omicron. It has been advised that COVID 19 protocols and vaccination are the only weapons against the deadly virus.

Amid this, Mumbai police, which is known for its quirky post on social media, has also urged people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus at the earliest. Taking to social media, the cyber team of Mumbai police emphasised that anyone who is not getting vaccinated against COVID 19 is crossing the line. The tweet read as, “If you're still refusing to be vaccinated, you're ‘crocin’ the line. #GetVaccinated #TakingOnCorona”

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s tweet urging people to get vaccinated against COVID 19:

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered to shut the schools for classes 1-9 for the month of January. “Schools for classes 1 to 9 will be closed till January 31, in view of rising Covid- 19 cases. School for Classes 10 and 12 to continue,” the BMC order stated. While the school will continue to operate for classes 10 and 12 and the students are allowed to attend the school in person. On the other hand, online classes will be arranged for students of classes 1 to 9.

Also Read: Mumbai schools to remain closed for classes 1-9 till January 31 amid rise in COVID 19 cases