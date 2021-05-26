Mumbai Police urges 'don't be like Arturo' as it gives a funny online security spin to a Money Heist scene

Ahead of the release of Money Heist season 5, fans of the show are excited. However, Mumbai Police chose to tap into their excitement to promote cybersecurity and created a hilarious meme on characters from the show, Denver and Arturo.

Among the most fun social media handles, Mumbai Police's handle is known to spread awareness using the most trending topics. And looks like this time they have tapped into the excitement for Money Heist season 5 with their latest epic meme related to online security. Money Heist season 5 has been in the news recently as the teaser of the same was released on social media and it was announced that the show will be out in 2 parts in September and December.

Now, Mumbai Police's social media team took to their handles to share a hilarious spin on two important characters from the show, Denver and Arturo's chat. In the meme video, we can see Denver asking Arturo to give the pin. To this, Arturo replies, '1234' which leaves Denver laughing over it. Sharing the hilarious scene from the previous season of Money Heist, Mumbai Police urged everyone to not be like Arturo and not to keep such an easy online pin.

Take a look:

Sharing the meme, the Mumbai Police handle wrote, "This is ArturoArturo thinks he is very smart. Arturo keeps 1234 as his PIN Don't be like Arturo #PinHeistAlert #ASpinToPin #onlinesafety." Seeing the meme, several users were left in splits. A user took to the comment section and wrote, "The wit tho you guys don’t just protect the city but lighten our mood with your posts too." Another wrote, "My passwords are so strong, sometimes I myself can't login."

A few days back, Mumbai Police also took out a series of image posts featuring the names of Bollywood stars split in a manner to create awareness about staying at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Mumbai Police's social media handle often leaves the internet impressed with the wit and humour that they use to send out important messages. Amid COVID 19 pandemic too, they have been urging everyone to follow rules using humourous posts on social media.

Credits :Mumbai Police Instagram

