Mumbai Police urges people to follow COVID 19 protocols as theatres reopen: Picture abhi baki hai

After a long battle with the COVID 19 pandemic that claimed millions of lives, theatres have finally opened up and the big releases are making its way to the big screens. To note, while the theatres have opened up, the audience has been advised to follow the COVID 19 protocols in order to stay safe and keep the number of cases for the deadly virus under check. Amid this, Mumbai Police’s cyber team, which is known for its quirky social media posts, has shared yet another thoughtful post to urge people to stay safe.

Taking to micro-blogging site, the cyber team of Mumbai Police shared a picture of entry of a movie theatre wherein the boards had a special message just like the announcement of a new movie. It read as, “Theatres Now Open. Featuring: Your Safety. Starring: Masks, Sanitising and Distancing”. The post was captioned as “Picture Abhi Baki Hai! Not adhering covid guidelines during movies will be an anticlimax to our fight against the virus. #PicturePerfectSafety #LightsCameraSafety #TakingOnCorona”. The Mumbai Police has a clear message that the fight against COVID 19 is not yet over and people still need to take all the necessary precautions.

Take a look at Mumbai Police's tweet:

Picture Abhi Baki Hai!



Not adhering covid guidelines during movies will be an anticlimax to our fight against the virus.#PicturePerfectSafety#LightsCameraSafety#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/055IG2BT64 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 18, 2021

This isn’t the first time that the Mumbai Police has been raising awareness about COVID 19 protocols and guidelines. Earlier, they had also shared a video on the occasion of Diwali wherein they had urged the people to take all the necessary precautions during the Diwali festivities. Mumbai police shared an animated video of a person enjoying bursting crackers and urged people to maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers. The video was captioned as, “This Diwali, maintain safe distance..from virus & while bursting crackers. #SafeDistanceDiwali”.