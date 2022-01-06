Mumbai police urges people to take precautions to ‘knock the virus out’ amid rise in COVID 19 cases

Just when we thought the COVID 19 pandemic is over and we have managed to beat the deadly virus, a new variant of coronavirus has taken over the world. We are talking about Omicron which is spreading rapidly and the cases have witnessed a significant surge in the recent days. Amid this, Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases across India with over 26 thousand new cases reported on Wednesday. Amid this, Mumbai Police has shared a quirky post urging people to take necessary precautions against the deadly virus.

The cyber team of Mumbai Police, which is known for sharing quirky and relatable posts on social media, has shared a pic of a dead virus that has been knocked down with masks and vaccines. The message was loud and clear that social distancing, masks and vaccines are the only weapons against Covid-19 Omicron. In the caption, Mumbai Police urged people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe amid the pandemic. The caption read as, “Beat the virus to the punch, take precautions to knock it out of our lives! #TakingOnCorona”.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s post:

As the cases continue to rise in the state, there have been speculations if Maharashtra will go under lockdown. However, the state government has ruled out the possibility of lockdown but is ensuring strong curbs. Meanwhile, the health department stated, “There is no consideration of lockdown as of now. The Maharashtra government will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes per day or more than 40 per cent of Covid beds in hospitals are occupied”.