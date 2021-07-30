Mumbai police won't tolerate 'No Shararat with Safety', shares quirky post; Don't miss it

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the police have been religiously spreading awareness among the masses and requesting them to wear a mask. But people are not paying heed. To control this menace, Mumbai police have warned all those not wearing a mask in public. It has shared a post on its official Twitter handle saying, ‘Unnecessary 'Shararat' with covid guidelines will not be accepted.

The tweet shared also has the Shararat serial poster which has a message in Marathi regional language. The serial was very popular in the 90s and starred Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal, Shoma Anand, Mahesh Thakur, Poonam Narula, Shruti Seth and others. The show was loosely based on the American teen sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It revolved around three women who know magic. Coming back to the Mumbai police tweet, it has gone viral and many netizens have reacted to it. They have also dropped comments.

One of the users says, “You guys use Hindi Terms on State Government Handles then some people feels that Maharashtra Government Communicates in Hindi, then they go to @CMOMaharashtra's address & chant 'we want Hindi', without realizing that Maharashtra is a non-Hindi State. Stick to Marathi & English.” Another wrote, “What is being done to provide mask to the 100's of street dwellers roaming the signals with touching proximity of all policemen? Do the uniforms protect them from the virus?”

Check the tweet here:

To note, the Mumbai police always shares quirky posts on its Twitter handle and spreads awareness. Maharashtra was badly affected during the second wave of the Coronavirus. The state had also announced Janta Curfew.

