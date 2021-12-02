Mumbai Police's lesson on Cybersecurity comes with THIS famous Big Bang Theory dialogue

Cyber security is an issue of global concern today. With increasing cases of cybercrime, it is the duty of our law enforcers to raise awareness. After all, prevention is better than cure, and being a bit careful can go a long way. However, what happens when you mix up education with a bit of pop culture? You guessed it right, the impact grows multifold. It seems Mumbai Police’s social media team deserves a raise, because they always manage to come up with innovative ways to enlighten their audience. Just a while back, the team at Mumbai Police shared a quirky post urging people not to drink and drive. They yet again came up with a super-fun post about cybersecurity using everyone’s favourite, Big Bang Theory’s reference on their Twitter today.

In the tweet shared by Mumbai Police, BBT’s Sheldon can be seen patronising Arthur. ‘But first I think the fact that you use your birthday as your password is embarrassing,’ says Sheldon. Through their innovative tweet, the Mumbai Police urged people to not create obvious passwords which makes committing cybercrimes a piece of cake. Along with the clip, the team wrote, “Scissors Cuts Paper. Paper Covers Rock. Birthdates as password gives your bank account shock. #CyberSecurity”

Check the tweet here:

Scissors Cuts Paper. Paper Covers Rock. Birthdates as password gives your bank account shock.#CyberSecurity pic.twitter.com/ifa5kcLG4I — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2021

Even though additional methods of authentication such as two-factor and biomentric have been introduced, a majority of digital activity is protected by passwords. Making use of birthdates, anniversaries or any other special dates as your password is an extremely risky and bad choice. These kind of passwords can be easily guessed and broken into. Hence, experts suggest that one mustn't use obvious passwords, it will get us one step closer to reducing cybercrimes.

Also Read: Mumbai Police shares a quirky post on traffic rules: Drinking and driving will only earn you a ‘Royal' Challan