Mumbai Police's 'Levitating' way to raise awareness about road safety will leave you impressed

Road safety is important every time we hit the road, be it in a car or walking by ourselves. While over the years several awareness programmes have been conducted to raise road safety awareness among people, Mumbai police’s cyber team, which is known for their unusual and quirky posts on social media to grab the audience’s reaction, is making the headlines as they opted for yet another quirky way to urge people to follow the road safety rules in order to stay safe.

Take to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mumbai police shared a quirky video about traffic rules and gave it Dua Lipa’s Levitating twist. Sharing a short video on social media, the first video showcased a seatbelt and the other one had a man putting the seatbelt on with the song Levitating twist playing in the background. It appeared like the seatbelt asks the user ‘You want me’ and the latter replies ‘I want you baby’. The post was captioned as, “Seatbelts got you - from ‘levitating’ on the roadway! #CrashSafety #RoadSafety”.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s post about road safety:

To note, Mumbai police has been actively taking a stand on various issues including women’s safety. The cyber team shared a thoughtful post on women’s safety, cinema and how it is a reflection of our society. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Mumbai Police wrote, “Cinema is a reflection of our society - Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!”

Also Read: Mumbai Police takes stand for women's safety & posts on cinema being reflection of our society; Netizens react