Mumbai Police's quirky post on 'Khakhi Rhymes With Rakhi’ is a must watch; Netizens react

The nation is celebrating Raksha Bandhan today. The festival celebrates a special bond of a brother and sister. Every year, this day is celebrated by people across the country. People have been sharing pictures on social media to celebrate this day. Amid these, a post by Mumbai police left netizens amused. In the post, they have explained why ‘khakhi rhymes with Rakhi’. As soon as they share the post, it went viral and people reshared it from their handles.

The post caption says, “The unbreakable thread which always defines that your safety is our prime duty”. They also shared a creative khakhi-related Rakhi post. Netizens quickly responded saying “I as a woman living in Mumbai always trusted Mumbai police and got help from them. Sometimes I feel I'm lucky enough for not being living in states like UP, Delhi, WB ...my city police best city police.” Another user wrote, “Thanku for keeping us safe. Happy rakhi our saviours.”

Many others have dropped heart emojis. Some have also written ‘Killing it’. Mumbai police always share a quirky post on the importance of wearing mask. They have always mentioned that one should always follow the protocols of COVID 19.

Recently, Mumbai police had shared yet another quirky piece to spread the importance of vaccination. Mumbai Police turned to BTS to coax all to get vaccinated for COVID 19. Sharing the post, Mumbai CP wrote, “We have taken our dose of 'V', have you? Get wiser, go get vaccinated!.”

