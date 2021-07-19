Mumbai Rains: 33 die due to landslides, electrocutions; Air, rail and road traffic badly hit

As Mumbai witnesses continuous downpour, the city has come to a halt and many people lost their lives in different incidents.

The torrential rains in Mumbai have created a massive havoc in the city and it doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While the city of dreams has been taken over by the continuous downpour since the early hours of Sunday, it had taken a toll on the rail, air and road traffic in Mumbai. This isn’t all. As many as 33 people have lost their lives across the city in five different incidents and it has taken Mumbai with shock.

According to the media reports, around 10 people had lost their lives after a few hutments caved in the Suryanagar slums in Vikhroli East. On the other hand, 2 people had died of electrocution in two different incidents amid the incessant rains in the city. A retaining wall of the BARC Complex reportedly collapsed at Vashi Naka, New Bharat Nagar in Chembur. The media reports suggested that around 19 people had lost their lives in the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered condolences for the same and tweeted, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery”.

Meanwhile, the social media has been abuzz with tweets giving a glimpse of how the torrential rains have brought Mumbai to a halt. While people have been sharing videos of the waterlogged city and the incessant rains have been taking a toll on them, a section of the society is also wishing for the rains to stop.

Take a look at the tweets.

Raining incessantly in Mulund. Drainage canals are up to the brim. Waterlogging outside Wadhwa atmosphere. #MumbaiRainUpdate #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7EFzGpAjnE — The Evil Orthodontist (@AditiGaur89) July 19, 2021

Every year, fucking every year we go through all this #mumbaifloods & then spirit of mumbai jaag jaati hai. Who is to blame? @mybmc or @OfficeofUT or previous government also who never worked on sewage clearance. #MumbaiRains — navin (@Shutterbwoy) July 18, 2021

Every year same story, infact it's getting worst. Why do we Mumbaikars even pay taxes? @AUThackeray @mybmc #MumbaiRains — Sahil Sayed (@sahilsayed85) July 18, 2021

It rained very heavily last night, people got to see this view in Kandivali • • I would request people to stay in their homes and stay safe, only go out of the house for essential work. Oh God Please Help People's Because They Really Need Your Help#Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/r35obf6qmp — AFTAB SHAIKH (@aftabshaikh9065) July 18, 2021

