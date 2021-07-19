  1. Home
  2. trending

Mumbai Rains: 33 die due to landslides, electrocutions; Air, rail and road traffic badly hit

As Mumbai witnesses continuous downpour, the city has come to a halt and many people lost their lives in different incidents.
44808 reads Mumbai
Mumbai Rains: 33 die due to landslides, electrocutions; Air, rail and road traffic badly hit Mumbai Rains: 33 die due to landslides, electrocutions; Air, rail and road traffic badly hit (pic credit: getty)
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The torrential rains in Mumbai have created a massive havoc in the city and it doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While the city of dreams has been taken over by the continuous downpour since the early hours of Sunday, it had taken a toll on the rail, air and road traffic in Mumbai. This isn’t all. As many as 33 people have lost their lives across the city in five different incidents and it has taken Mumbai with shock.

According to the media reports, around 10 people had lost their lives after a few hutments caved in the Suryanagar slums in Vikhroli East. On the other hand, 2 people had died of electrocution in two different incidents amid the incessant rains in the city. A retaining wall of the BARC Complex reportedly collapsed at Vashi Naka, New Bharat Nagar in Chembur. The media reports suggested that around 19 people had lost their lives in the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered condolences for the same and tweeted, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery”.

Meanwhile, the social media has been abuzz with tweets giving a glimpse of how the torrential rains have brought Mumbai to a halt. While people have been sharing videos of the waterlogged city and the incessant rains have been taking a toll on them, a section of the society is also wishing for the rains to stop.

Also Read: Hilarious memes drop as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter amidst the misty pre monsoon showers in the city

Take a look at the tweets.

Credits :IANS, TOI, Getty

You may like these
'Mumbai Rains' trends on Twitter as major areas of the city waterlogged; Netizens share PICS & videos
VIDEO: A car gets swallowed by a pothole filled with water amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Mumbai Rains trends on Twitter as Monsoon arrives in the city; Mumbaikars call it a 'blockbuster opening'
Hilarious memes drop as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter amidst the misty pre monsoon showers in the city
From Charni Road station to Chowpatty under water; Videos that show the gravity of Mumbai Rains
Mumbai Rains: Netizens flood Twitter with viral memes as city faces continuous showers & floods
Anonymous 3 hours ago

Its the peoples responsibility to get their walls or buildings in proper order. lets not blame the governmnet for every single thing .

Anonymous 3 hours ago

The people themselves are responsible . BMC regularly updates the buildings about their old status . its the dweller's responsibility to rebuild it every 25 years or so. they refuse to do it as it means they need to move out for a few months . Its a sad fact.