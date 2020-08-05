  • facebook
Mumbai Rains: Netizens flood Twitter with viral memes as city faces continuous showers & floods

Twitter has been flooded with numerous hilarious memes after Mumbai witnessed incessant rains in the past few hours. Check them out.
22650 reads Mumbai
Mumbai Rains: Netizens flood Twitter with viral memes as city faces continuous showers & floods
Several areas of Mumbai including its adjoining coastal regions have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past two days. Well, that’s not something new for the Mumbaikars but the frequent strong winds have added to everyone’s woes. In the midst of all this, the concerned authorities have asked people to stay indoors and be alert. Apart from that, numerous parts of the city including Hindmata, Byculla, Worli, Madanpura, and others have also witnessed the problem of waterlogging due to continuous rains.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has asked people not to step out of their homes except for the case of emergencies. In the midst of all this, Twitter is flooded with various viral and hilarious memes related to the current situation in the city. There is no doubt about this fact that these reactions are a mixture of frustration, happiness, relief, and various other emotions of the Mumbaikars who are already battling with some serious issues like the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown.

Meanwhile, check out the tweets below:

Initially, the city dwellers were happy about the coming of monsoons as they got relief from the scorching heat but now as the roads have been waterlogged and the cyclonic winds are taking a toll on various properties, the reactions have turned the other way round. Apart from that, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert across the city on Wednesday. The Weather Agency has also issued a red alert for the districts of Pune, Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, and Palghar.

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

