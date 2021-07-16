'Mumbai Rains' trends on Twitter as major areas of the city waterlogged; Netizens share PICS & videos

Amid the heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai, many areas are facing waterlogging. Twitterati took to social media to share insights into the live situation in Mumbai due to the rain.

Friday seems to have began on a drenched note for Mumbaikars as heavy rains lashed out in many parts of the city. The heavy rainfall that began in the night and continued till morning, left several parts of the city waterlogged. Due to the waterlogging schedules of trains was also affected and many of them were running late. Not just this, owing to waterlogging in many parts, buses also were diverted and routes were changed. Amid this, Mumbaikars also began sharing weather updates via photos and videos on Twitter.

As per the regional meteorological centre, the rain may continue in different parts of the city for the next 24 hours. Amid this, the 'aam aadmi' took to social media to share their plight. A user shared video of his waterlogged street and wrote, "#MumbaiRains we have water logging at our place , this monsoon , if it rains heavy for couple of hours , in no time we have water logging." Another wrote, "There's nothing romantic and pretty about Bombay ki baarish. So much garbage. #MumbaiRains." Several users also shared how due to rains, many were running late for work.

Take a look at the tweets:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/1I6tKRUDUV — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Eastern Express Highway Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/g6Cr6mlNJr — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Thank you rain god for giving me this weather with a holiday.#MumbaiRains — MS (@EngineerMs_16) July 16, 2021

The monsoons have a special ability to turn dull Andheri into romantic Udaipur! #MumbaiRains — Ajay Kamalakaran (@AjayKamalakaran) July 16, 2021

#MumbaiRains we have water logging at our place , this monsoon , if it rains heavy for couple of hours , in no time we have water logging pic.twitter.com/UM4qTQP5Ie — rajennair (@rajennair) July 16, 2021

Rain comes and Train stops...#MumbaiRains#mumbairain

People are walking on track pic.twitter.com/CilBCAjKXz — Naitik Vyas (@naitikvyas) July 16, 2021

Trains in Mumbai come to a standstill #MumbaiRains Traffic jam on the tracks pic.twitter.com/8bOkQZKOsy — ila bala iyer (@ilabalaiyer) July 16, 2021

Every monsoon Mumbai turns in Venice . Such a gifted city. #MumbaiRains @mybmc — Ramesh Iyer (@Ramesh_Iyer1947) July 16, 2021

There's nothing romantic and pretty about Bombay ki baarish. So much garbage. #MumbaiRains — Geetha (@geetha_af) July 16, 2021

Some even tried to look at the positive side of the rain like the mercury dipping. Others even saw the opportunity to romance. A user wrote, "The monsoons have a special ability to turn dull Andheri into romantic Udaipur! #MumbaiRains" Another wrote, "Thank you rain god for giving me this weather with a holiday.#MumbaiRains."

ANI also took to Twitter to inform the conditions at the Easter Express Highway. They tweeted, " Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Eastern Express Highway Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours."

With the rain lashing out at various parts in the city, life seems to have come to a standstill. Share your thoughts in the comments section.

