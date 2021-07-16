  1. Home
  2. trending

'Mumbai Rains' trends on Twitter as major areas of the city waterlogged; Netizens share PICS & videos

Amid the heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai, many areas are facing waterlogging. Twitterati took to social media to share insights into the live situation in Mumbai due to the rain.
19204 reads Mumbai
mumbai rains 'Mumbai Rains' trends on Twitter as major areas of the city waterlogged; Netizens share PICS & videos (Pic Credit: Getty Images)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Friday seems to have began on a drenched note for Mumbaikars as heavy rains lashed out in many parts of the city. The heavy rainfall that began in the night and continued till morning, left several parts of the city waterlogged. Due to the waterlogging schedules of trains was also affected and many of them were running late. Not just this, owing to waterlogging in many parts, buses also were diverted and routes were changed. Amid this, Mumbaikars also began sharing weather updates via photos and videos on Twitter. 

As per the regional meteorological centre, the rain may continue in different parts of the city for the next 24 hours. Amid this, the 'aam aadmi' took to social media to share their plight. A user shared video of his waterlogged street and wrote, "#MumbaiRains we have water logging at our place , this monsoon , if it rains heavy for couple of hours , in no time we have water logging." Another wrote, "There's nothing romantic and pretty about Bombay ki baarish. So much garbage. #MumbaiRains." Several users also shared how due to rains, many were running late for work. 

Take a look at the tweets:

Some even tried to look at the positive side of the rain like the mercury dipping. Others even saw the opportunity to romance. A user wrote, "The monsoons have a special ability to turn dull Andheri into romantic Udaipur! #MumbaiRains" Another wrote, "Thank you rain god for giving me this weather with a holiday.#MumbaiRains."

ANI also took to Twitter to inform the conditions at the Easter Express Highway. They tweeted, " Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Eastern Express Highway Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours."

With the rain lashing out at various parts in the city, life seems to have come to a standstill. Share your thoughts in the comments section. 

Also Read|Mumbai Rains trends on Twitter as Monsoon arrives in the city; Mumbaikars call it a 'blockbuster opening'

Credits :Getty Images/Twitter/ANI

You may like these
VIDEO: A car gets swallowed by a pothole filled with water amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Mumbai Rains trends on Twitter as Monsoon arrives in the city; Mumbaikars call it a 'blockbuster opening'
Hilarious memes drop as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter amidst the misty pre monsoon showers in the city
From Charni Road station to Chowpatty under water; Videos that show the gravity of Mumbai Rains
Mumbai Rains: Netizens flood Twitter with viral memes as city faces continuous showers & floods
Mumbai Rains: Twitter has a field day with memes as the city faces torrential showers & floods yet again
close