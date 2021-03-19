Mumbai records highest single day spike in COVID 19 cases once again; 3062 new cases reported

As Mumbai reports 3062 COVID 19 cases in 24 hours, it has turned out to be the highest single day spike in the city for the second consecutive day and has been the highest ever spike ever since the pandemic began.

It has been a year since India was hit by the COVID 19 pandemic and so far, it has affected over 23 crores of people. While it was speculated that the pandemic is getting under control, the second wave of this deadly virus has begun and the country has witnessed a significant spike in the number of cases. Amid this, Maharashtra has once again recorded the highest number of cases in a day and broke its record of last year. But this isn’t all. Maharashtra’s Mumbai city had also witnessed the highest single day spike in COVID 19 cases.

According to media reports, the city of dreams has recorded 3062 cases of the deadly virus in a day and has surpassed its tally for yesterday which was 2877 making it the highest single day spike in Mumbai for the second consecutive day. To note, today’s spike in Mumbai has been the highest ever since the pandemic has hit the city which took the total tally to 3,55,897 in Mumbai and has left everyone concerned. It is reported that that the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Government might impose fresh restrictions to curb the widespread of the virus in the city.

Mumbai reports 3062 new #COVID19 cases, 1334 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 3,55,897

Total recoveries 3,23,281

Death toll 11,565 Active cases 20,140 pic.twitter.com/liVe7XdtGR — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

Earlier, the state government had allowed only 50% occupancy in all theatres, auditoriums and offices in the state till March 31. This isn’t all. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also dropped hints about the lockdown and said, “I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the Covid-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time.”

