Mumbai: Restaurants to remain open till midnight with immediate effect

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life and even claimed lakhs of lives so far. While the businesses were shut, many people ran out of jobs for months. However, over the months, life has been coming back on track. But Mumbai continued to follow strict regulations in terms of public gatherings. But as per the new lockdown rules, the Maharashtra government has allowed the restaurants to open till midnight with immediate effect while the shops and establishments are permitted to function till 11 pm.

As per the order, “In exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby declares that, with immediate effect, all other restrictions as mentioned earlier remaining unchanged, all restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight, i.e, till 12 AM and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the Government may be allowed to function till 11 PM.” Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had allowed the opening of theatres in Mumbai with 50% occupancy. However, the theatre owners have been asked to follow COVID 19 guidelines.

Take a look at the order:

Restaurants & eateries can now remain open till 12 midnight, while shops and establishments can stay open till 11 pm with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/HqPXctl620 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s office had earlier stated that amusement parks will be opened from October 22 this year. The tweet read as, “Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theatres will be opened from October 22nd. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon.”