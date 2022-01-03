Mumbai schools to remain closed for classes 1-9 till January 31 amid rise in COVID 19 cases

After witnessing two waves of COVID 19, while everyone had thought that the pandemic had come to an end, there has been a significant surge in the number of cases across the nation. In fact, Maharashtra is once again topping the charts with the massive rise in COVID 19 cases every day. And while the situation is getting intense with every day, it is reported that the Mumbai authorities have decided to shut the schools for classes 1-9 for the month of January.

Releasing an order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that while the schools will remain closed for the junior classes, they will continue to operate for classes 10 and 12 and the students are allowed to attend the school in person. On the other hand, online classes will be arranged for students of classes 1 to 9. “Schools for classes 1 to 9 will be closed till January 31, in view of rising Covid- 19 cases. School for Classes 10 and 12 to continue,” the BMC order stated. The decision was taken after over 8 thousand fresh COVID 19 cases were recorded in Mumbai on Sunday.

While the city’s civic body has stated that around 89 percent of the cases are asymptomatic and that 90 percent of the beds in hospitals are vacant, it has also been urging people to take necessary precautions and follow the COVID 19 protocols. To note, Maharashtra has recorded around over 11 thousand new cases on Sunday itself which has been quite higher than Saturday.