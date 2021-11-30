Mumbai schools reopening date pushed to December 14 due to Omicron Coronavirus variant threat

The pandemic had got our lives at a standstill. Ever since COVID-19 made an entry into our lives a lot of things changed and we have been living under a lot of restrictions. We were attending offices and schools from home. But this year after the deadly second wave, the cases had begun to decrease and so things were getting back to normal. In Maharashtra, the schools were all set to reopen from tomorrow, December 1. But, according to the latest news, it will now continue to remain shut till December 14.

Yes! You heard this right. According to ANI, the schools in Maharashtra will be shut till December 14. The reopening of the schools has been delayed due to the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The classes 1 to 7 will now resume from December 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI tweeted, “Mumbai | Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.”

Take a look:

Mumbai | Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

Talking about the Omicron virus, no such cases have been reported in India but several measures have already started to be taken. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with states and UTs and advised them to ramp up testing for early identification and management of cases. The Health Ministry has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and ensure augmentation of health infrastructure.

