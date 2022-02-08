‘Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month’ declares Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Ever since the Omicron cases were on a rise, every state had started following strict measures and had put several implications. Talking about Mumbai, there is a piece of good news for all the Mumbaikars. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to ease curbs on outdoor activities and unlock the city by the end of this month. Yes! You heard that right. Mayor Kishori Pednekar in an interview revealed that Mumbai will be unlocked.

According to news in ANI, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar revealed this good news and added a cautionary note and urged people not to let the guard down to prevent another spike in cases. "It is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," she said. This comes after the Maximum City's Covid case counts, which saw a surge during the pandemic's third wave over the past one month, steadily dropped over the past week, with the city's recording 356 cases in yesterday's bulletin.

The Mumbai civic body's move to ease Covid restrictions comes after the Maharashtra government relaxed curbs in 11 districts where cases had dropped. Earlier this month the city had eased several curbs like opened up beaches, gardens and parks. It had also given a go-ahead to spas and salons to resume operation at 50% capacity. The night curfew had been lifted and restaurants were allowed to operate at 50% capacity. The civic body had also allowed amusement parks and swimming pools to open at 50% capacity.

ALSO READ: Centre to issue postal stamp in honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar