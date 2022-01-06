Mumbai's COVID-19 numbers record new high as cases cross 20K in last 24 hours, total tally stands at 79,260

The new year had started on a threatening note as the COVID 19 cases have been on a significant surge. Several states across the nation have been reporting a high number of cases every day and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it. To note, so far Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of COVID 19 Omicron cases in India. And now, Mumbai is making the headlines as the city records a new high with a massive spike in COVID 19 cases in the span of 24 hours.

According to a recent update, Mumbai has recorded over 20 thousand new cases of COVID 19 last 24 hours. Yes! According to ANI, the city recorded 20,181 new cases. This isn’t all. 4 deaths were also reported in Mumbai due to the deadly virus. While the continuous spike in COVID 19 cases has been a matter of concern, the new recorded cases took the active cases tally in Mumbai to 79,260. Talking about it, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told ANI, “Positivity rate is at 29.90% today. 20181 samples tested positive out of the 67,000 samples tested”.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about the state witnessing another lockdown in wake of rise in COVID 19 cases. To this, the health department stated, “There is no consideration of lockdown as of now. The Maharashtra government will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes per day or more than 40 per cent of Covid beds in hospitals are occupied”.