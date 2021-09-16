My doctors motivated me: Meerut man recovers from COVID 19 after 130 days

A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 was discharged from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh after 130 days of fighting the disease. Vishwas Saini fought the coronavirus for over 4 months of hospital stay. Sani thanked his doctors for motivating him through the difficult times.

Saini spoke to news agency ANI and said in all these months that he stayed away from his family, the doctors kept him motivated to successfully fight COVID-19 while he kept seeing people dying all around him at the Meerut hospital. Dr MC Saini who looked after Vishwas told ANI, “The patient had tested positive for coronavirus on April 28 and was initially kept at home. “He was later shifted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.”

Saini was kept on ventilator support for a month. “Later, we removed the support but continued oxygen support. Even after discharge, he needs oxygen support for some hours daily. His condition was so bad at a time that we were not expecting a positive outcome,” added the doctor.

With his face covered with an oxygen mask 24×7, Vishwas can be seen honing the battle scar on his face in the pictures shared by the new agency. It took months of struggle for Saini but he, fortunately, managed to recover and return home. Sitting with his children and on oxygen support, Saini said, “It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time. When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried, but my doctor motivated me and asked me to focus on my recovery.”