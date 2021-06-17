  1. Home
  2. trending

Nagaland COVID 19 crisis handled creatively, lawmakers sing gospel hymn to keep hopes and positivity going

During these tough times, humanity is literally holding on to hope and positivity. In Nagaland, something interesting is being done for the same.
2954 reads Mumbai
Neiba Kronu, Dr Nicky Kire, Toyang Chang, and H Tovihoto Ayemi Nagaland COVID 19 crisis handled creatively, lawmakers sing gospel hymn to keep hopes and positivity going (Pic Credit- Yanthungo Patton Twitter)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Things have changed drastically for everyone, all thanks to the COVID-19 induced pandemic. It has become very difficult to hold on to positivity when all we get to know is people suffering from the virus, inadequate health conditions, insufficient medical help, and the news of many people succumbing to the deadly virus. But, in Nagaland, people are finding their share of positivity and trying to cope with the situation. The lawmakers of Nagaland, namely Neiba Kronu, Dr. Nicky Kire, Toyang Chang, and H Tovihoto Ayemi sang gospel hymns amid such adversity. 

They hummed a gospel hymn to boost people's morale and emotions. Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, posted a short clip of the four lawmakers on Twitter and it has been a relaxing experience for everyone. It's a soothing and uplifting video of them singing from the heart. In the video uploaded by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nicky Kire, Adviser to Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, and the Minister for Planning and Coordination, Neiba Kronu along with Tovihoto Ayemi, Adviser to the Department of Power, performed on the guitar. MLA Toyang Chang played the drums.

Take a look at the video-

The lawmakers are giving their vocals in symphony and singing the gospel hymn, ‘He Healed The Blind Man’, which was released just for spreading and keeping intact the hope and positivity in this pandemic. 

Yanthungo Patton posted the video on his Twitter and wrote, “We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn't forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song” The hymn worked best for the people as they commented sweet things on the video. 

A user commented, “No matter we are daily bread farmers or politician, we are all God's Children. We must praise and worship Him of whose mercy we are still breathing. Everything belongs to God. We own nothing except our souls. So help the poor needy people in this bad times. God bless you all”

Also Read: Viral Video: Netizens shower love on a senior citizen singing ghazal for wife on her birthday 

Credits :India Today, Twitter,

You may like these
PHOTO: 3 year old Nagaland girl visits healthcare centre all by herself while her parents were at work
Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana granted protection from arrest over 'bioweapon' remark against govt
Viral Video: Netizens shower love on a senior citizen singing ghazal for wife on her birthday
Delhi Police questioned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari in alleged Congress Toolkit case on May 31: Reports
VIRAL VIDEO: Man lets a bird eat from his plate; Netizens applaud the gesture
Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after COVID 19 lockdown; Not more than 650 people allowed