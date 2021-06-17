Nagaland COVID 19 crisis handled creatively, lawmakers sing gospel hymn to keep hopes and positivity going

During these tough times, humanity is literally holding on to hope and positivity. In Nagaland, something interesting is being done for the same.

Things have changed drastically for everyone, all thanks to the COVID-19 induced pandemic. It has become very difficult to hold on to positivity when all we get to know is people suffering from the virus, inadequate health conditions, insufficient medical help, and the news of many people succumbing to the deadly virus. But, in Nagaland, people are finding their share of positivity and trying to cope with the situation. The lawmakers of Nagaland, namely Neiba Kronu, Dr. Nicky Kire, Toyang Chang, and H Tovihoto Ayemi sang gospel hymns amid such adversity.

They hummed a gospel hymn to boost people's morale and emotions. Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, posted a short clip of the four lawmakers on Twitter and it has been a relaxing experience for everyone. It's a soothing and uplifting video of them singing from the heart. In the video uploaded by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nicky Kire, Adviser to Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, and the Minister for Planning and Coordination, Neiba Kronu along with Tovihoto Ayemi, Adviser to the Department of Power, performed on the guitar. MLA Toyang Chang played the drums.

Take a look at the video-

We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn't forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song! pic.twitter.com/yKo8qKqWmC — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) June 16, 2021

The lawmakers are giving their vocals in symphony and singing the gospel hymn, ‘He Healed The Blind Man’, which was released just for spreading and keeping intact the hope and positivity in this pandemic.

Yanthungo Patton posted the video on his Twitter and wrote, “We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn't forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song” The hymn worked best for the people as they commented sweet things on the video.

A user commented, “No matter we are daily bread farmers or politician, we are all God's Children. We must praise and worship Him of whose mercy we are still breathing. Everything belongs to God. We own nothing except our souls. So help the poor needy people in this bad times. God bless you all”

