Nagpur Police shares a still of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika from Chennai Express to raise awareness about COVID 19

The Nagpur Police explained about social distancing in an innovative way using a still of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. Check it out.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. While the pandemic has created a scare among the citizens all over, the Nagpur police have explained about social distancing in a funny way. Sharing a still of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express, the Nagpur Police decided to create an awareness in an innovative way. Do you remember SRK"s dialogue from the film- "Don't underestimate the power of a common man"?

The Nagpur Police have used this dialogue and shared a meme using the still from Chennai Express. In the meme shared, Deepika and SRK are sitting at opposite ends of a bench at a station and are not even looking at each other. The Nagpur Police have written 'Social Distancing' in between the gap and sharing the pic on Twitter they wrote, "Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice." Not only the Nagpur Police but the other police department are also sharing memes to create awareness.

Check out the Nagpur Police's tweet here:

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Last month as well, the Delhi Police had shared a meme of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in his invisibility cloak and mentioned on the pic, “You might not see us but we are watching you.” They tweeted, "We’re vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay."

We're vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay April Fools Day की आड़ में सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों को फैलाने कि कोशिश ना करें इस तरह की गतिविधियों से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा pic.twitter.com/ksgxtX36Yl — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 31, 2020

Even the Mumbai Police had shared a meme on urging people to remain indoors. They shared a picture of poet and lyricist Rahat Indori in a mask saying no to crowded places with “Bulati hai magar janeka nai (She will call you over but don’t go)." written on it. They tweeted, “Jo Virus Hai Vo Phaillane Ka Nai (Don’t spread the virus)! #TakingOnCorona #Coronavirus #CovidIndia.”

Credits :Hindustan Times

