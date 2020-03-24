Narendra Modi Speech on Coronavirus: PM announces a provision of 15000 crore to fight COVID 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech today, not just announced a complete lockdown for 21 days, but also announced the funs allocated to fight Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to everyone quarantining themselves to stay safe and stay healthy, given how the COVID 19 has been spreading at an unprecedented rate across the world. Today, our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed everyone with his speech about the Coronavirus and he made the big announcement regarding the complete lockdown of 21 days in order to fight the virus.

Apart from that, PM Narendra Modi also announced that a provision of 15000 crores has been allocated for the testing facility, personal protective equipment, ventilators, isolation beds, and other important things that will be added on a quick road. Along with it, training will also be provided. He also added how he has asked the state that everyone's first priority should be healthcare.

In his speech, he also spoke about social distancing, and while he constantly urged everyone listening to him to understand what the possible effects of this could be and that if people don't listen right now, this might also take 21 years to recover. He went on to thank everyone for working tirelessly in fighting the virus and asked everyone to pray for those who have been working on the ground, including the doctors, healthcare professionals, policemen, and everyone else.

Credits :Pinkvilla

