Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of India; Becomes 2nd ever leader to swear-in third time after Jawaharlal Nehru

On June 9, 2024, Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. The historic event occurred at Rashtrapati Bhavan, making Modi the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to reach this milestone. The ceremony began at 7:15 PM, with President Draupadi Murmu administering the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his ministers as per Times of India.

High security and distinguished guests

Security was heightened in Delhi for the event, with approximately 1,100 traffic police officers deployed and the area declared a no-fly zone. Distinguished guests from neighboring countries, including Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu, and Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, attended the ceremony as an expression of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Key leaders and new cabinet members

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and JP Nadda were among the first BJP leaders to take oath as Union ministers. Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari were prominently seated in Rashtrapati Bhavan's forecourt. Before the ceremony, Modi hosted a high tea for the newly appointed ministers. While the ministers' exact portfolios have not been announced, the council is expected to have between 78 and 81 leaders, with significant representation from NDA allies.

Voices from the opposition and allies

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief, attended the event, saying, "I am attending this event because of the constitutional duty. I being the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, this is my duty..." He also stated that he would congratulate PM Modi when they meet. RJD leader Manoj Jha expressed hope for less polarization in society and better opportunities for the youth.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar stated that while Praful Patel was offered a Minister of State with independent charge, they requested a Cabinet ministry instead. He said, "We have one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MP today, but in the next 2-3 months we will have a total of 3 members in the Rajya Sabha and our number of MPs in Parliament will be 4."

Future prospects and expectations

With Modi's third term, there are high expectations for the new government's performance. The NDA coalition, which includes leaders from various allied parties such as the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal United, seeks to promote inclusive development while addressing pressing issues such as employment and economic growth.

Telugu Desam Party MP-elect Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu reaffirmed his party's commitment to their electoral promises, stating that the TDP would maintain Muslim reservations in Andhra Pradesh. Other notable figures who attended the swearing-in ceremony, included BJP national president JP Nadda, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP MP-elect Amit Shah.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Here's all who will attend the mega event at Rashtrapati Bhavan