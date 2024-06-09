Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Here's all who will attend the mega event at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as India's Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, June 9, at 7:15 p.m. The ceremony will take place on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Following the NDA's recent victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, this event is expected to be a memorable occasion, drawing a diverse crowd of over 8,000 guests, as per Hindustan Times.

Leaders from neighboring nations and Indian Ocean region to attend

As part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, several heads of state from neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region will attend the ceremony. The guests include Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Special invitees: Vande Bharat loco pilot and sanitation workers

The ceremony will honor individuals from all kinds of professional backgrounds. Vande Bharat loco pilot Aishwarya S Menon of the Chennai Railway Division and Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female loco pilot, have been specially invited. Additionally, sanitation workers, transgender staff, and laborers who contributed to the Central Vista Project will be honored.

BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar stated on inclusivity involving the transgender community in the event.

“This is a part of Prime Minister Modi’s call of ‘sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas’. Including people from transgenders in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM,” he told the media.

Rescue heroes and political leaders

Remarkably, rat-hole miners who helped rescue 41 trapped construction workers from Uttarkashi's collapsed tunnel last year have also been invited. The guest list includes distinguished religious leaders, lawyers, doctors, artists, cultural performers, and influencers.

Participants recognized by Modi on his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', as well as recipients of prestigious awards such as the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, will be in attendance.

Outgoing parliamentarians, BJP leaders, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), and other MPs, MLAs, and MLCs are expected to attend. Modi's cabinet, which is expected to have 27 to 30 ministers, will include a significant number of NDA allies, based on a formula that balances ministerial positions with parliamentary strength.

The BJP, with 240 seats, and the NDA, with 293 seats, form a commanding majority in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. The Congress, with 99 seats, and the INDIA bloc, with 234 seats, also have a presence on the political landscape.

Transgender community's historic invitation

Approximately 50 members of the transgender community have been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony. This is the first time the community has been officially involved in such an event.

Sonam Kinnar of the UP BJP unit expressed the community's sentiments: “We are saddened that PM Modi did not receive the number of seats as expected due to caste-based politics but we have full confidence in our PM and the situation will improve.”

