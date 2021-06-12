Nari Shakti: Piyush Goyal gives shoutout to an 'All women team' examining freight trains in Maharashtra; WATCH

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of an all women team working on freight trains and hailed the nari shakti.

Over the years, women empowerment in India has been a hot topic of discussion. And while the change is happening gradually, the women never fail to amaze the world with their skills, determination and excellence in almost every field. Be it armed forces, doctors, sports, entertainment, women have proved to be unstoppable and successful.. A similar instance came to light after an all women team was formed to examine freight train in Maharashtra’s Kalyan area and the video has taken social media by a storm.

The video was shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal on micro-blogging site Twitter wherein the team was examining the freight trains. Hailing the women power, he wrote, “Nari Shakti: An all women team was formed to undertake intensive examination of freight trains at Kalyan Goods Yard in Maharashtra. The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of under frames, side panels & for on rake attention.” Indeed, the video speaks volumes about the nari shakti and their hard work and excellence.

Take a look at the video:

Nari Shakti: An all women team was formed to undertake intensive examination of freight trains at Kalyan Goods Yard in Maharashtra. The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of under frames, side panels & for on rake attention. pic.twitter.com/MquNwx6RmM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 10, 2021

Interestingly, this video went on to receive a lot of appreciation from the netizens. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Amazing this is to see women to be introduced into this sector. No wonder acche din aaya hai!!! Providing employment to women as well as making our railways super efficient.” Another user tweeted, “Good to see we are empowering women at very ground level...request to address it at cabinate level..also this is purely very hard physical work and thus railway's should do everything to avoid or provide better tools to manage for men and women.”

