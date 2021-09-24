National capital reported zero COVID 19 deaths in last 24 hours; Details Inside
The national capital reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. At least 24 fresh COVID cases were also recorded during the same time. In a report by ANI, the positivity rate dropped to 0.27 per cent, according to a Delhi government Health Bulletin. The cumulative positive cases in the city now stand at 14,38,658 including 391 active cases.
Yesterday, during the regular weekly briefing, the health ministry informed that India has achieved another milestone by vaccinating 66% of its adult population with at least one dose of the vaccines. The ministry further added that the people with restricted mobility, special needs will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at home, as the government has cleared the provision.