National capital reported zero COVID 19 deaths in last 24 hours; Details Inside

The national capital reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. At least 24 fresh COVID cases were also recorded during the same time. In a report by ANI, the positivity rate dropped to 0.27 per cent, according to a Delhi government Health Bulletin. The cumulative positive cases in the city now stand at 14,38,658 including 391 active cases.

At least 66 new recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours, with this, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 14,13,182. According to the report in the news agency, the total fatalities remain at 25,085 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. A total of 69,465 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of which, 46,555 were RT-PCR tests and 22,910 were antigen tests. There are around 98 containment zones in the national capital. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 31,382 fresh infections , taking the overall tally to 33,594,803. Active caseload stands at 3,00,162 which is the lowest in 188 days.

Delhi reports 24 new #COVID19 cases, 66 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 14,38,658

Total recoveries 14,13,182

Death toll 25,085 Active cases 391 pic.twitter.com/ZfLnwhYwrh — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021 Yesterday, during the regular weekly briefing, the health ministry informed that India has achieved another milestone by vaccinating 66% of its adult population with at least one dose of the vaccines. The ministry further added that the people with restricted mobility, special needs will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at home, as the government has cleared the provision.