National Girl Child Day 2020: Messages & Quotes for your daughters, sisters, friends for Whatsapp & Facebook

January 24th is officially celebrated as National Girl Child day each year. So, here are all the ways you can wish your daughters, sisters and friends with empowering messages on Whatsapp & Facebook. Check it out

In India, January 24th is officially celebrated as National Girl Child Day each year. This day is celebrated to combat the discrimination that takes place throughout the country when it comes to a girl child. Right from birth to adulthood, women face a lot of discrimination and this day is celebrated in order to spread awareness regarding it. So, here are a few quotes which you can send to your daughters, sisters and friends to empower them.

1. Here’s to all the strong women.

May we know them,

May we be them,

May we raise them.

- Unknown

2. “When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” -Michelle Obama

3. Without a girl child in your family, you cannot have love and prosperity in your home. Happy National Girl Child Day to all the strong women out there!

4. “The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.” -Amy Tenny

5. “We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai

6. “One girl, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world” - Anonymous

7. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” -Bethany Hamilton

Happy National Girl Child Day to every woman out there!

