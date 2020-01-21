National Hugging Day 2020: Meaning of hugs revealed; Know what your partner is trying to say to you

This National Hugging Day in 2020, get to know what your partner is trying to convey to you through their hug. Check it out.

There is no better way to read between the grip than a hug. It's like a gauge of human emotions, which can also heal any disturbed mind. Weak and half-hearted hugs are not at all expected from your dear one. So, when you get a hug from your loved ones, you can interpret his or her affection towards you. Different types of hugs say different things about what the person is thinking about you. So, next time when you get a hug from your special one, then you can understand what does that mean.

So, here are the hugs with their different meanings.

The Rub One

When they stroke your back while holding you, it means they care about you deeply. Touching your back shows they want to nurture and protect you. Softly caressing your back, may also mean that they are down and need some comforting. But if that tender caress turns into heavy petting, it's a signal that they want to be close to you sexually.

The Sneak Attack

If they grab you without uttering a word, then get to know that there is a real sense of oneness here. By covering your back, they mean that they want to shelter you. Just enjoy the moment when they blanket your body with theirs, and your feet are intertwined.

Pat Hug

When they pat your upper back during an embrace, then it does mean that he is really not into you. Men tend to pat the back of their buddies, which is not at all a romantic hug or jesture. So if they often embrace you this way, it is a sign that your relationship is not going anywhere; it's a like more of a 'BRO' kind of relationship. They might also be doing it to show other people that they are not fully committed to you. But if they thump you when you need encouragement, then it's just a way of his cheering you up. Or if they are preoccupied on their phone, don't take the thump too personally.

The Waist Wrapping Hug

A pelvis-to-pelvis wrap shows that they want to be involved with you sexually. The more they take their hands down, the more fired up they are. And if they touch their heads with yours, take it as a hint that you are more than a fling to them if your relationship is new. If you have been together for a long time, this kind of hug means that they are ready to get more intimate with you mentally and emotionally.

